Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.
Shares of FITB opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
