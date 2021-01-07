Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

