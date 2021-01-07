Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.56. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 313,547 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £17.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic plc (FTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic plc (FTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.