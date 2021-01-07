Financial Analysis: One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) vs. Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sector 5 alerts:

This table compares Sector 5 and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems 0.91% 1.92% 1.37%

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sector 5 and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Sector 5.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sector 5 and One Stop Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 2.42 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A One Stop Systems $58.31 million 1.13 -$900,000.00 ($0.06) -66.17

Sector 5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than One Stop Systems.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Sector 5 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory. It also offers servers for PCI express-over-cable expansion; desktop expansion appliances in various configurations that add input/output flexibility to any user's desktop system; PCIe expansions; industrial and panel PCs; and ruggedized mobile high-performance compute devices that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in various environmental conditions. The company sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, and technology providers through its web site, web store, direct sales team, and OEM focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. One Stop Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.