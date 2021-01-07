Financial Comparison: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) vs. Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 3.78% 20.38% 6.87% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

94.7% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.22 billion 1.49 $113.99 million $3.18 22.11 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMN Healthcare Services and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 7 1 3.13 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus target price of $70.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Rooshine.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Rooshine on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.