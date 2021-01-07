Financial Survey: First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) versus Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Quantum Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 2 13 0 2.87 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential downside of 15.90%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.52 -$57.00 million N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Alderon Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19% Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alderon Iron Ore beats First Quantum Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

