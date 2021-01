Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) (CVE:FYL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 34,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (FYL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold-rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

