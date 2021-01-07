FintruX Network (FTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 76.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $107,708.36 and approximately $184.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

