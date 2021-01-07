FirmaChain (FCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.65 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 4% higher against the dollar. FirmaChain has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

