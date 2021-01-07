First American Bank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,728.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

