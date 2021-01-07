First American Bank Invests $1.10 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. KCG cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

