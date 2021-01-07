First American Bank Reduces Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $292,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

