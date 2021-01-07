First American Bank Sells 5,399 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First American Bank cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.96 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

