First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.11. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 552,761 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.