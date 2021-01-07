First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Stock Price Up 10%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

