First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

FHN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 189,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,841. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 1.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

