First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

