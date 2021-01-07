First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading 2.1% Higher

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.