First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.96

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $16.00. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1,253 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

