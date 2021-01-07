First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.