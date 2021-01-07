First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Up 2.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75. 31,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 47,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter.

