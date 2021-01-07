First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 18,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

