First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Trading 4.4% Higher

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.61. 6,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.78% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

