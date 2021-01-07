First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading 3.4% Higher

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 72,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 265,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 413.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 901.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

