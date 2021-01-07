First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.83

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.83 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

