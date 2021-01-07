First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.32

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as high as $30.37. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 210,571 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 55.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

