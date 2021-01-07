First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.18. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 87,564 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

