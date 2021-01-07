First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56. 299,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 157,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

