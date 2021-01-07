First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 2.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 1,681,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,456,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

