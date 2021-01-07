FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,803.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00281927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.47 or 0.02624182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012705 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

