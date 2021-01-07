FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.50. FirsTime Design shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirsTime Design from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get FirsTime Design alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. FirsTime Design had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 8.91%.

FirsTime Design Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTDL)

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.