Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Up 5.1%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.11 and last traded at $174.65. 638,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 678,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.53.

The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

