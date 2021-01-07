Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.24

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 10124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBC. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

