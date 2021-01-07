Flamingo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and $6.44 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

