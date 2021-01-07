Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 109,216 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.