FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.05. 14,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 6,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

