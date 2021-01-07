FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.17. 176,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 116,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 81,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period.

