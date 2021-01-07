FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.17. 419,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 624,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 361,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

