FLIP Trading 50% Higher This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $252,152.57 and $23.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

