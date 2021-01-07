Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.0454

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 92.1% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $40,036.31 and approximately $28,140.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

