FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.80. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 7,502 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Olcott purchased 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$25,834.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,765.09.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

