FlypMe Market Capitalization Tops $815,977.22 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 76% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $815,977.22 and $19,552.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 78.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

