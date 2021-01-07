FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0062 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $14.63 million and $644,602.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.