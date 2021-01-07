Folgory Coin (FLG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 67.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $15,230.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

