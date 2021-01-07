Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE FL opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

