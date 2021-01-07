Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

FSUGY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

