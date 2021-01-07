Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Up 9.8%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 500,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 562,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

The stock has a market cap of $325.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $746,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

