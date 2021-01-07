ForTube Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $1.89 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens.

