Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0009

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Fortuna has a market cap of $443,467.27 and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

FOTA is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

