Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 1,117,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,854,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.