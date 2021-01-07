Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.90. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 26,886 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

